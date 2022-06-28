GREAT BARRINGTON — The People’s Pantry food bank is holding its Help Fill-the-Bag fundraiser, which hopes to raise $300,000 by year’s end to cover this year’s projected expenses.
Dramatic increases in the cost of living in combination with diminished affordable housing have resulted in an exponential increase in the number of clients from roughly 500 during the pandemic to 2,000 individuals a month.
The pantry’s operating budget increased 500 percent between 2018 and 2021, and has gone up even more this year.
Because the People’s Pantry’s administrative costs are far below average, the organization can turn more than 85 cents of each dollar donated directly into food for its customers.
The People’s Pantry of Great Barrington is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit organization and all monetary donations are tax deductible. Information: www.ThePeoplesPantryGB.org.