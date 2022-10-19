Pittsfield's Viale Florist surprises people with 400 free flowers as part of Petal It Forward initiative

PITTSFIELD — One flower for you, one flower for some’bud’dy you love.
That was the sentiment shared across the Berkshires on Wednesday as the Viale Florist team gave away almost 400 flowers at at least 12 locations.
Stopping by places like the Berkshire Medical Center and Sarah’s Cheesecake & Cafe, the Pittsfield florist was busy, handing out two fresh flowers to each person they met. They gave away a mix of roses, sunflowers and pampas as part of Petal It Forward, an industry initiative that started in 2015.
Sponsored by The Society of Professional Florists, Petal It Forward is held in October. According to its website, "It’s a powerful way to illustrate the positive health benefits of giving and receiving flowers. ... Petal It Forward is a prime example of the industry coming together for a common goal."
This year, 578 businesses participated in the United States, Canada, Colombia and India.
Michele Shier, Viale Florist’s owner, was thrilled to be a first-time participant.
“It's been a wonderful response today. People said ‘You have no idea how much this has made my day’,” said Shier. “At Berkshire Medical Center, a doctor came down and said, ‘I had to come see this for myself. This is awesome.’”
Year-round, Shier said she witnesses every day how much joy flowers bring to people. That’s something she learned from her father, Robert Shier, from whom she bought the business, located at 99 Wahconah St. Before she decided to take on the shop, she had concerns over its sustainability.
“What if I don’t make enough money to pay you back?” she asked him.
She said he told her: “Flowers are not just a product. Flowers are an emotion. People need flowers. The floral industry has survived some of the worst times because flowers are an expression of some form of an emotion.”
Petal It Forward is a way, she said, to help remember people the joy giving and receiving flowers can give.
"We've got to keep the flower shops alive," she said. "It's good to show people how good it is to receive flowers."