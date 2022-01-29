NORTH ADAMS — North Adams native Peter Caffrey is one of nine people who recently were appointed to the Diocese of Springfield’s Implementation and Oversight Committee.
The committee is tasked with implementing the recommendations of the Independent Task Force on the Response to Sexual Abuse within the diocese.
Caffrey is a survivor of clergy sexual abuse and advocate for change within the Catholic Church. He is the only committee member with ties to the Berkshires.
Caffrey, born in North Adams, has worked as an engineer for 30 years at the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Vehicle and Fuel Emissions Laboratory. He holds a bachelor's and a master’s degree in mechanical and fire protection engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
In 2021, he published "Bless Me, Father, For I Have Sinned: A Memoir of Healing," his first novel, which is based loosely on childhood experiences.