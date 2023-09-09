'I'm getting long in years.' At 89, Peter Jones is closing Jones Trophies in Pittsfield, capping a nearly 50-year career

PITTSFIELD — Peter Jones has spent almost 50 years creating mementos to commemorate other people's athletic accomplishments.
Someone else will have to perform that task now.
Jones, 89, is closing Jones Trophies on Melville Street, which has been located on that city thoroughfare since 1987.
Along with his age, Jones cited an unexpected calamity that occurred at his shop around Christmas time last year in his decision to close up shop.
During a cold snap, pipes burst in an upstairs apartment, causing water to cascade into his street-level store, which still bears the scars of that incident. He rents his space from Mill Town Capital, which owns the building.
"I was inundated with water," Jones said. "It took over a month to dry the place out, six weeks or so, the end of February. I continued, but I lost a computer and an engraving machine. I just decided I didn't want to put up with the aggravation any longer.
"Besides, I'm getting long in years," he said.
Jones has been winding down the business over the last few months.
"Hopefully, by the end of September I'll be out of here totally," he said during an interview on Friday. "I don't take any customers at all unless it's something that I can do in half and hour or something. I've closed my credit card machine. I sent it back."
Jones, who also taught in the Pittsfield Public Schools for 30 years until retiring in 1996 — "I didn't leave my day job," he said — began his career in the trophy business working out of his house in the mid-1970s. He responded to a newspaper advertisement from a trophy company in the Pioneer Valley that was looking for a salesman.
"I was just looking for money to buy groceries," he said.
"I did pretty well with it," he said. "But the last four or five years I wasn't making enough money; they were. So I just decided that I'd start out on my own."
Jones bought an engraver and started making trophies on his kitchen table. He then moved his side job into the garage, which is where the business stayed until 1987 when he unintentionally got caught up in local politics.
It started when a friend asked Jones if he would put a campaign sign for a mayoral candidate on his lawn.
"I didn't know him at all," Jones said, referring to the candidate. "But I said sure. Three days later I had a letter from [a city official] telling me I couldn't run that kind of business out of my house."
Jones chuckles.
"So, I learned a political lesson," he said. "I went in to talk to him and he said, 'Just get a telephone someplace else and continue doing what you're doing.' But my wife suggested at the time that it might be a good idea if I got out of there."
That's when Jones rented his first store on Melville Street, in a building that no longer exists.
"Business tripled in a year just from the exposure of being there," he said.
Besides the scars left behind by last year's flood, his store currently contains the remainders of his long career: a smattering of athletic trophies for various sports, and many items of clothing that are scattered throughout the space.
"I'm going to leave it here," Jones said, referring to his remaining inventory. "I'm going to have a tag sale of some kind and people can come in and buy whatever they want."
He doesn't have extravagant retirement plans.
"I'll probably play golf," he said. "And probably just walk and get up in the morning and do what I please.
"I will miss it," he added. "It was always a place to come."