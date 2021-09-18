BENNINGTON, Vt. — Physician Assistant Kelsey Shoff has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s ExpressCare and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
Shoff earned her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences physician assistant studies program in Manchester, N.H., in 2020. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Russell Sage College in New York and is certified by the American Academy of Physician Assistants.
While attending college, Shoff worked as a patient care technician and as an assistant in the behavioral health unit at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, N.Y., and as a patient safety associate at SVMC.
ExpressCare is newly relocated to 120 Hospital Drive in Bennington.