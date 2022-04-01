Physician assistant joins Vermont medical center

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Physician Assistant Lauren Gelzinis has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center ExpressCare and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
Gelzinis earned her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and health sciences physician assistant studies program in Manchester, N.H., in 2019. She received a master’s of medical science from the University of Florida and a bachelor’s in biological sciences from Florida State University. She is certified by the National Committee on Certification of Physician Assistants.
She most recently worked as a physician assistant at ConvenientMD Urgent Care in southern New Hampshire and at Concord Hospital Neurology. She has also worked as a medical assistant at Allergy and Asthma Specialists in Jacksonville, Fla., and at Suncoast Skin Solutions in Brandon, Fla.