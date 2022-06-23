STOCKBRIDGE — Dr. Stephen Wittenberg, of Stockbridge, has been honored by the Massachusetts Medical Society as the 2022 recipient of its Senior Volunteer Physician of the Year Award. The award recognizes a senior member of the society who has shown a dedicated commitment to direct patient care volunteerism in Massachusetts, and to sharing medical experience and expertise.
Wittenberg, who has been a member of the Massachusetts Medical Society for 46 years, has been a volunteer at Volunteers In Medicine Berkshires in Great Barrington since 2011. He has seen more than 1,000 patients during his time with VIM.
In addition to his volunteering at VIM, Wittenberg was a clinical professor of medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine and was an attending cardiologist at Baystate Medical Center until the pandemic began.
Wittenberg was the recipient of the outstanding teaching award from Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he was an attending cardiologist and a member of the board of trustees. He is also a past president of both Baystate's medical staff, and the Heart Association of Western Massachusetts.