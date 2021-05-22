PITTSFIELD — Dr. Sherri Thomas will be joining the team at Brian J. Dempsey MD Pediatrics LLC of Pittsfield on July 15.
Thomas received her Doctor of Medicine and completed her pediatrics residency at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She is board-certified in general pediatrics and developmental pediatrics.
As a dually certified pediatrician, Thomas cares for pediatric and adolescent patients with a variety of needs. In addition to general pediatrics, she has a special interest in autism spectrum disorder, Down Syndrome and Cerebral Palsy.