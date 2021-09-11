WILLIAMSTOWN — Dr. Shauna O. Dunton has joined the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center and the provider staff of Williamstown Medical, a rural health clinic of Fairview Hospital that is associated with Berkshire Health Systems. She is accepting patients in need of primary care, including a broad spectrum of women’s health services.
She joins Drs. Steven D. Cherry, Karen E. Dobe-Costa, Kristin Lamontagne, Douglas O'Neill and Sarah Turner; nurse practitioners Sarah Kangas, Jennifer Mygatt and Ana Luisa Neal; and physician assistants Colleen Henry, Jacob Shelsy, Katie Thurber and LaTasha Turner at Williamstown Medical.
Dunton received her medical degree from the Medical School for International Health at Ben Gurion University in Israel and completed her residency at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, N.Y.