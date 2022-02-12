BENNINGTON, Vt. — Physician assistant Jeffrey J. Kellogg, who had worked in the primary and urgent care settings at Pittsfield Medical Associates since 2019, has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s Pownal campus and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
Before working at Pittsfield Medical Associates, Kellogg spent five years as the lead provider at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction in Pittsfield.
Kellogg holds a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Nebraska, an associate’s degree in physician assistant studies from Albany Medical College and Hudson Valley Community College, a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Massachusetts, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Saint Michael’s College in Vermont.
Kellogg served in the U.S. Air Force from 1994 to 1998, as an F-15 fighter crew chief. He is a distinguished fellow of the American Academy of Physician Associates and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.