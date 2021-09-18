BENNINGTON, Vt. — Doctors Patrice Thornton and Nicholas Wild have joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s Northshire campus in Manchester Center, Vt., and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
Thornton completed her residency and internship at New York Medical College and Westchester Medical Center. She received her medical degree at New York Medical College and was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.
Thornton holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from New York University and is board certified in internal medicine.
She has worked as a primary care internist with Nuvance Health/Western Connecticut Medical Group, and spent more than 20 years as a primary care internist at Village Medical in Pawling, N.Y.. She also has served as an assistant clinical professor of medicine at NYU.
Wild completed his medical degree at Albany Medical College in New York. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in natural sciences from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s degree in biomedical sciences from the Tufts University School of Medicine.
Wild went on to complete a family medicine residency at Jefferson Health Northeast in Philadelphia, where he served as chief resident.