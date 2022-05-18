WILLIAMSTOWN — Middle school students from the Pine Cobble School helped make and donate 50 blankets for children who use the emergency department at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, Vt.
The blankets were made through a cooperation among Brady’s Smile, a Connecticut-based non-profit organization; Deborah Ploof, of Blue Spruce Grange in Essex Junction, Vt.; and the middle school students at Pine Cobble School.
Danielle Ploof, a middle school science teacher at Pine Cobble, delivered the blankets to SVMC in Bennington.
Deborah and Danielle Ploof matched up two complimentary pieces of fleece and then cut the fleece to the blanket size from material received from Brady's Smile. Deborah then traveled to Bennington and demonstrated to the students how the blankets would be finished by cutting slits in the edge and double tying the two fleece pieces together. The final step was rolling up the blanket and applying a ribbon. Pine Cobble middle school students then took over doing the project a couple times a week for a few months as an elective class.