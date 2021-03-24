PITTSFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker has nominated Dana S. Doyle, the current president of the Berkshire County Bar Association, as an associate justice of the Probate and Family Court. Doyle has more than 22 years of legal experience. Judicial nominations are subject to the advice and consent of the Governor’s Council.
Doyle began her legal career in 1998 with the law firm of Gobel & Hollister in Pittsfield as an associate attorney, representing clients in civil matters until 2005, when she joined the law firm of Cianflone & Cianflone, in Pittsfield as an associate attorney. She continued to serve in a similar role there until 2012. She opened her own practice in 2012 before joining Community Legal Aid in Pittsfield as a staff attorney in 2017. From 2006 until 2008, she served as President of the Elizabeth Freeman Center, which provides services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Berkshire County.