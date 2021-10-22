Big Lots moving from Allendale plaza to former Price Rite building

PITTSFIELD — Big Lots is moving to a new location in Pittsfield, and hopes to have the new store operational by Christmas.
The national discount retailer is leaving its current location in the Allendale Shopping Center on Cheshire Road for the space that previously housed the Price Rite Marketplace supermarket at 457 Dalton Ave.
As of now, Big Lots is expected to close its current store in mid-November, and reopen in the former supermarket space by mid-December. However, a company spokeswoman referred to those plans as "fluid" and "subject to change."
After operating in Pittsfield for 14 years, Price Rite closed its supermarket on Dalton Avenue in September 2020, just nine months after the company had rebranded and remodeled the store.
Price Rite never provided a reason for closing its Pittsfield store, referring to the move only as a "very difficult decision."
Based in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots is a publicly traded company that operates 1,414 stores in 47 states.