Pittsfield Co-op Bank adds to lending team

PITTSFIELD — Lisa Lawler has joined Pittsfield Cooperative Bank as commercial portfolio officer and Erika Wells as commercial and residential administration assistant.
Lawler will be responsible for all incoming business lending and commercial real estate applications, preparation of commercial loan documentation, loan closing and portfolio management. She attended Berkshire Community College and resides in Pittsfield with her family. Prior to joining the Pittsfield Cooperative Bank, Lawler worked for MountainOne Bank and TD Bank.
Wells will support the commercial lending team by servicing, maintaining and updating loan documentation and loan files. She attended Berkshire Community College and resides in Pittsfield with her family. She enjoys reading, exercise and spending time with family and friends. She previously worked for Berkshire Bank.