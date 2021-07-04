PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Cooperative Bank has awarded scholarships to 16 area students through the bank’s Centennial Scholarship Fund, which was created in 1989 to celebrate the financial institution’s 100th anniversary.
This year’s recipients include: Austin Rock and Ellianna Christopher from Taconic High School; Luke Peplowski and Amber Hamling from Pittsfield High School; and Michele Williams, Carina Caporale, Julia Trager, Morgan Marauszwski, Chloe Acardi, Timothy Therrien and Danielle Whitaker from Wahconah Regional High School.
Also receiving scholarships were: Madison Mullen and Ethan Vaughn of Monument Mountain Regional High School; Owen Pell of Mount Everett Regional School; Madailein Demler of Lee High School; and QuynLlen Nguyen of Lenox Memorial High School.