PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank has been selected to participate in Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston’s Equity Builder Program, which assists local homebuyers with down-payment and closing costs as well as homebuyer counseling and rehabilitation assistance.
The program provides grants to financial institutions to assist households earning up to 80 percent of the area median income. Borrowers are eligible to receive up to $22,000 in assistance on a first-come, first-served basis. Buyers must also complete a homebuyer counseling program.
The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank is eligible to receive up to $220,000 in 2022 through the Equity Builder Program depending on availability of funds.
Since 2003, the Equity Builder Program has awarded more than $48.9 million in funds assisting 4,251 income-eligible households to purchase a home. Information: Rich Whalen, 413-629-1610.