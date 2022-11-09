Pittsfield Community Radio holding one-day, on-air fundraiser Nov. 17

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Community Radio, and WTBR-FM (89.7), will be holding a one-day on-air fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 17.
All money raised will go toward continuing Pittsfield Community Radio's mission of providing the community with a nonprofit, noncommercial radio station to present diverse local, entertaining, informative and educational programming, according to the company.
The event will be anchored by Bob Heck, former Pittsfield morning radio fixture and current coordinator of advancement at WTBR, and Shawn Serre, PCTV's executive director and morning drive host.
The fundraiser will air on WTBR-FM (89.7), as well as the WTBR Facebook page and on PCTV Select, available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Donations can be made by 413-445-4234 during the pledge drive or at wtbrfm.com. Information: wtbrfm.com.