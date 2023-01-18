PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank marked the holiday season by allowing employees to support local nonprofit partners of their choice.
The bank-funded campaign, “Holiday Cheer,” allowed each employee to provide support to an organization of their choice. Seventeen organizations were recipients of donations.
The beneficiaries of the Holiday Cheer campaign included 18 Degrees; Berkshire County Kids’ Place; Berkshire Environmental Action Team; Berkshire Humane Society; Berkshire United Way; Carter Strong; Dalton CRA; Dalton Fire Department; and Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter.