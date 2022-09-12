Pittsfield Cooperative Bank recognized for commercial lending growth

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Cooperative Bank has been named to the Fast 50, a list of the 50 fastest growing commercial lenders in Massachusetts that is compiled through data collected by The Warren Group, which publishes Banker & Tradesman Magazine.
The bank was also ranked first on that list among all financial institutions headquartered in Berkshire County.
The Fast 50 lists the state’s 50 fastest growing lenders for the first six months of 2022 compared to the same period last year.
“It’s an honor to be recognized among the state’s premier commercial lenders by an organization as respected within the industry as Banker & Tradesman,” said bank President and CEO J. Jay Anderson.
Pittsfield Co-op is ranked sixth on that list in number of commercial loans and ninth in commercial loan volume.