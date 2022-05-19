SOUTHBOROUGH — Neha Das, a pediatric dentist who practices in Pittsfield, has been recognized by the Massachusetts Dental Society as one of its “10 Under Ten” awardees for 2022.
Established in 2005 by the MDS, the annual recognition highlights the diversity of new dentists in Massachusetts and their impact on the dental profession.
To qualify, dentists must have graduated from dental school within the past 10 years, be an MDS member, and made significant contributions to the profession, their community, and organized dentistry.
Das, who lives in Lenox, is an at-large trustee with the MDS. She earned her doctor of dental science and did her residency in pediatric dentistry at the University of California, San Francisco. She credits her husband and her colleague dental practice owner Dr. Lisa Gamache with helping her maintain a healthy work-life balance.