Pittsfield Farmers Market opens Saturday

PITTSFIELD — The teen-run Pittsfield Farmers Market will open for its 11th season on Saturday, according to event organizer Roots Rising.
The market will run weekly from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Street Common through Oct. 14.
New vendors include: Berkshire Microgreens, a small direct-to-community farm that joins the market this season with four varieties of nutrient-dense microgreens, and Grice Beauty, which provides a line of body oils.
Supersized Second Saturdays, held in collaboration with CozQuest, will include a makers market, chef demonstrationss, contests, children’s activities and more.
The Pittsfield Farmers Market also hosts a Giving Table, where shoppers and vendors can gift food to be donated to local pantries and shelters.
Information: farmersmarketpittsfield.org.