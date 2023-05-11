<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield Farmers Market opens Saturday

People shop at booths of produce and plants

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — The teen-run Pittsfield Farmers Market will open for its 11th season on Saturday, according to event organizer Roots Rising.

The market will run weekly from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Street Common through Oct. 14.

New vendors include: Berkshire Microgreens, a small direct-to-community farm that joins the market this season with four varieties of nutrient-dense microgreens, and Grice Beauty, which provides a line of body oils.

Supersized Second Saturdays, held in collaboration with CozQuest, will include a makers market, chef demonstrationss, contests, children’s activities and more.

The Pittsfield Farmers Market also hosts a Giving Table, where shoppers and vendors can gift food to be donated to local pantries and shelters.

Information: farmersmarketpittsfield.org.

