NORTH ADAMS — SolaBlock, which has an office in Pittsfield, is one of six finalists that have been chosen to participate for the $20,000 first prize in the Berkshire Sustainability Challenge sponsored by small business accelerator Lever of North Adams. One of the Berkshire Innovation Center’s member companies, SolaBlock is a vertical solar company that works with customers to design renewable energy solutions using its solar masonry unit. The company is based in Easthampton.
Each of the selected finalists will also receive a $3,500 scholarship provided by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, which is supporting the sustainability challenge. The finals take place Dec. 3.
The five other finalists are Arc Industries of Bridgewater, Emerald Energy of New York City, r-Stream of Amherst and Gencores Inc. and SolClarity of Somerville.