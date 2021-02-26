PITTSFIELD — Downtown Pittsfield Inc. will be staging Downtown Pittsfield Restaurant Month, a monthlong campaign to highlight the city's local downtown restaurants, from Monday to March 31.
People are encouraged to dine local for the month, to help carry local restaurants to the other side of the coronavirus pandemic. Diners can share their support for local restaurants by posting a photo of their dine-in or takeout order on social media with #dinelocal and sharing it with Downtown Pittsfield Restaurant Month’s Facebook page by tagging @downtownpittsfieldrestaurantmonth.
As part of the event, restaurants will offer specials for the month.
Information: Visit downtownpittsfield.com, follow @downtownpittsfieldrestaurantmonth on Facebook, or call 413-443-6501.