Pittsfield Kindred at Home branch recognized meeting diabetes standards

PITTSFIELD — Kindred at Home’s branch in Pittsfield has been recognized by the American Diabetes Association through its education recognition program.
The association’s Education Recognition Certificate assures that educational services meet the national standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support. The standards were developed and tested under the auspices of the National Diabetes Advisory Board in 1983 and were revised by the diabetes community in 1994, 2000, 2007, 2012 and 2017.
The education recognition program promotes quality diabetes self-management education and support for people with diabetes by certifying that services adhere to the standards.
Kindred at Home is the nation's largest provider of home care services with 775 locations in 40 states.