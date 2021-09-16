WILLIAMSTOWN — The law firm of Cohen Kinne Valicenti and Cook of Pittsfield is opening a new office in Williamstown.
The office will be open Monday through Friday and be the primary location of one of the firm's partners, Christopher M. Hennessey, who has been in practice for nearly 20 years and has been with the firm since it was established in 2009. Hennessey's practice focuses on civil litigation.
The firm has also added Attorney John "Jack" F. Dew, a Williamstown native, to its civil litigation practice. A former Berkshire Eagle reporter, Dew will also serve clients in the Williamstown office. He holds a law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he served on the editorial board for the Virginia Law Review and was a member of the Order of the Coif. After law school, Dew joined a national litigation firm where he practiced antitrust, First Amendment and complex civil litigation.