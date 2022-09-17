Pittsfield native Chuck Custer inducted into New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame

ALBANY, N.Y. — Pittsfield native Chuck Custer, retired morning co-host and longtime news anchor/director at WGY News Radio 810 & 103.1 in Albany, N.Y., has been inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame, class of 2022.
Custer spent more than 36 years on WGY before retiring in 2020. He was the co-host of the top-rated morning show with Kelly Lynch beginning in 2011. Prior to that, he served as morning news anchor and the on-air partner for 25 years with NYSBA Hall of Famer Don Weeks.
He also served as news director and program director at WGY, and is a former president of the New York State Associated Press Broadcasters Association. Before coming to Albany, Custer worked in radio at stations in Providence, Charleston, W.Va., and Utica, N.Y.
During his tenure as news director at WGY, the station’s news department received more than 35 awards for excellence in journalism including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio and Television News Directors Association.
WGY is New York's first commercial radio station. The station marked its 100th anniversary on air on Feb, 20, 2022.