Independently owned Pittsfield Pharmacy, which opened last spring, aims to provide services that national chains lack

PITTSFIELD — Tatiana Fuster believes people want the type of personal service at pharmacies that the ones operated by the big national chains can’t provide.
With that in mind, Fuster has turned both her personal belief, and knowledge of the industry, into a business venture.
Formerly employed by CVS Pharmacy for eight years, Fuster opened Pittsfield Pharmacy at 294 First St. last spring. It’s the first independently owned pharmacy to open in the Berkshires in several years.
It joins Flynn’s Pharmacy and Home Medical Equipment in Pittsfield and Lenox Integrative Pharmacy in Lenox as the only independently owned pharmacies still operating in the county.
The last independently owned pharmacy in North Adams closed in 2019.
The rise of national pharmacy chains, and online and mail-order prescription services combined with declines in the amounts that the owners of these establishments receive in Medicare Part D reimbursements, have shuttered a lot of independent pharmacies, especially locally. There were 38 independently owned pharmacies operating in the Berkshires in 1984.
Fuster, of course, knows all this. But she believes she can fill a niche in the marketplace with what she has to offer.
“I opened my pharmacy because it’s an opportunity right now to have an independent pharmacy, not just in Berkshire County, but all over the country,” Fuster said.
According to the National Community Pharmacists Association’s 2021 report, there were 19,397 independent pharmacies still operating in the United States, significantly more than any one of the major pharmacy chains currently operate.
“People need customer service. They need more instead of less,” she said. “The whole world with globalization, it’s not the world of the pharmacy. They cannot expect that one huge one will do as good as five little ones.
“It’s an opportunity to bring personal attention to the community to give more of what people need. I truly believe that everything goes in waves, or circles or spirals. It’s coming back.
Independent pharmacies are more adept at handing issues like vaccinations and managing medications than national chains are, she said.
“That gives an opportunity for pharmacies to survive,” said Fuster, whose pharmacy contains a separate vaccination room. “I hope my pharmacy will bring so much quality of these services that people will come to me and that it eventually will give me an opportunity to survive in that business.”
Fuster, who is a licensed pharmacist and a former pharmacy manager, left CVS at the end of February after having worked locally for the chain’s pharmacies in Great Barrington and Pittsfield.
“I absolutely loved it,” she said. “I have a great relationship with CVS.”
A native of Kazakhstan, a former Soviet Republic that became an independent country in 1991, Fuster came to the United States in 1998. Fuster also holds a medical degree which she obtained in Kazakhstan before coming to America, she said.
She opened Pittsfield Pharmacy in April and has been certified as a provider with both Medicare and Medicaid. Her pharmacy currently has provider agreements with most major insurers except one, which Fuster will apply to by the end of the month. Due to industry regulations, some insurers won’t work with new pharmacies until they have been open for six months, she said.
“My game plan, first and foremost, is patience,” she said, “and slowly and surely do everything properly, how it should be. I can’t rush the process.”
Pittsfield Pharmacy has six employees, including one other pharmacist, who formerly worked for a national chain’s local outlet. The labor shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic hit the pharmacy industry hard in 2021.
More than 80 percent of community pharmacists nationally reported problems filling positions last year, according to the National Community Pharmacists Association’s 2021 report. National pharmacy chains also struggled with this issue in the Berkshires last year, when labor shortages resulted in service cutbacks, which angered many customers.
But Fuster said those persistent labor shortages haven’t affected her business since it opened.
“I’ve had no problem at all,” she said.
Flynn’s and Lenox Integrative Pharmacy also offer products that chain pharmacies don’t have to supplement their incomes. Flynn’s sells home medical equipment while Lenox Integrative Pharmacy offers numerous brands of high quality supplements.
Pittsfield Pharmacy offers supplements, but doesn’t have all of the items the two other independently owned pharmacies in the Berkshires currently have yet.
Fuster said she plans to offer them in the future, but right now she’s focused on customer service.
“The satisfaction of my customers and what I can be as an independent pharmacy is important,” she said. “The whole world is going from big to small.”