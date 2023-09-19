Pittsfield Plastics Engineering is expanding to keep up with rapid growth in the outdoor recreation industry it supports

PITTSFIELD — When much of the world went into lockdown during the pandemic, the impact on many businesses was devastating.
One exception was outdoor recreation, which experienced a significant growth spurt.
"Recreation type of products, like kayaks and canoes, went through the roof," said Bruce Dixon, CEO/chief financial officer for Pittsfield Plastics Engineering, which makes, among other things, custom paddles, oars and seats for canoes and kayaks.
"Prices were skyrocketing," Dixon said. "Our business doubled and tripled."
To keep up with the demand, the injection molder is currently finishing up a multimillion-dollar expansion project at its 64,000-square-foot West Housatonic Street plant — its second major growth initiative since 2012.
The project, which began about a year ago, includes new investments in machinery and equipment, an extra 9,000 square feet of warehouse space, advanced material-handling capabilities and a state-of-the art toolroom.
It also includes several site improvements: new paving, 25 additional parking spaces and an outdoor employee break/luncheon area. The estimated price tag for all the improvements, including new machinery, is between $4 million and $5 million, Dixon said.
Coming out of COVID, he said, "We're just trying to reposition ourselves in the marketplace."
PPE currently has around 100 employees working three shifts, but has enough room for 15 more. Around 10 positions have been lost to attrition over the years, but two employees were hired last week and Dixon said the company's goal is to reach its employee capacity level and maybe go beyond that.
The break/luncheon area was added due to the anticipated growth of the company’s workforce.
"Our employees see that we're investing into the place and trying to grow the business, which we have been," he said. "There's been an onslaught of construction."
Founded in 1968, Pittsfield Plastics Engineering manufactures proprietary items like spools, reels and bobbins that producers of bare wire, insulated wire, tape, film, textile monofilaments and other stranded items use to package their products.
It also makes custom products, like construction helmets, and items used in the outdoor recreation industry, which is where the company's growth lies, Dixon said.
Wisconsin-based Johnson Outdoors, which makes watercraft, diving equipment and camping gear, ordered so much product from Pittsfield Plastics Engineering in 2021 and 2022 that orders are down this year, Dixon said. But overall orders still remain strong.
"As our customers' business increases so does ours," Dixon said. "It's economics 101."
The company's sales last year were in excess of $20 million.
Nick Roth, the company's national sales and products manager, said Old Town Canoes and Johnson Outdoors are two of the company's largest customers.
"That was sort of the driving force for the expansion," he said of the pandemic spike in the outdoor recreation industry. "Our goal is to get back to COVID levels of manufacturing. With the current footprint we had it was insane, man. Everybody was tripping over everybody. There was no room. So expansion was necessary."
Roth commented on the company's additional 9,000 square feet of warehouse space.
"It's going to free some areas on the production floor," he said. "It's going to make more room for more production."
The new space is adjacent to the company's currrent warehouse, manufacturing plant and administrative offices. It will supplement the company’s two other warehouse facilities in Pittsfield and Lee, and a third site located in North Carolina.
The company's new state-of-the art material handling system is entirely digital and makes it easier to move those products around the floor. It utilizes three silos in the back of the plant that can each store up to 80,000 pounds of material.
The new automatic loading and conveying system allows materials to be transported directly from the silos to the molding machines on the floor. Automatic color feeders have also been installed to eliminate manual handling and mixing, thereby reducing operational costs and minimizing inaccurate mixtures.
"It has all the latest bells and whistles. It's all electronics," Roth said. "It's all run from a computer that's mounted on the wall. ... It's completely streamlined. The way we were doing it before was very manual."
A couple of high-end machines have been added to the tool room, which is staffed by seven full-time employees. The full-service mold making and repair operation has received several new equipment upgrades including the purchase of EDM machines and Haas CNC machines.
"It's amazing what the guys can do with that," Roth said.
At the end of 2019, Pittsfield Plastics Engineering spent about $500,000 to purchase a 48-ton machine that can apply 1,204 tons of pressure to plastic when it is in a mold, which increased the firm's capability for making larger custom-molded products like canoe and kayak seats.
In 2012, Pittsfield Plastics Engineering added 12,000 square feet of manufacturing space when it expanded into the area that Sinicon Plastics had occupied before moving to Dalton (Sinicon had rented that space from PPE). The company also expanded its tool room 11 years ago and added two 500-pound presses.
"The employees like to see things being upgraded and made more technology-efficient," Dixon said.