PITTSFIELD — For the fourth consecutive year, the city of Pittsfield has been selected to receive a distinguished budget presentation award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
This most recent award is for the compilation of Pittsfield’s fiscal 2021 annual budget, which was presented last year.
The award reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting, according to a news release from the association.
Pittsfield first was selected for the award in 2017. There are more than 1,600 participants in the association’s Budget Awards Program.