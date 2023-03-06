Homeowners beware: A possible mortgage scam that looks good on paper will put a 40-year lien on your home

PITTSFIELD — The first time Patricia Harris saw the document, she thought something didn’t seem right.

The registrar at the Middle Berkshire Registry of Deeds, Harris said, “I noticed that this was an unusual looking mortgage.” And she has been looking at official documents for 23 years.

“It didn’t have the typical characterizations that we’re used to seeing,” she said. “It certainly wasn’t from a lending institution. It didn’t really follow the laws that we’re used to seeing.”

It was, in fact, evidence of a suspected scam that right now can make homeowners a little money, but later can cost them a whole lot more. In a lawsuit, the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office accuses the company that originated the document of making "false and misleading statements."

What Harris saw was a document known as a "homeowner benefit agreement,” provided by the Massachusetts subsidiary of a Florida-based realty company. Known by its initials, an HBA makes small up-front cash payments in exchange for the firm's exclusive right to act as the listing brokerage when the homeowner decides to sell. The HBAs, with a 40-year maturity date, are actually mortgages submitted to the registry without the homeowner's knowledge.

Harris decided not to file the document, but at least 500 similar mortgages produced by this same company, MV of Massachusetts LLC, had been filed as of December at deed registries across the state, according to the state Attorney General's Office. Eighty-nine have been filed in the six registries in the four counties of Western Massachusetts.

Tipped off by state registrars including Harris, the AG's office in December filed in Suffolk Superior Court a lawsuit against MV of Massachusetts LLC, a subsidiary of MV Realty PBC LLC of Delray Beach, Fla. The court granted the AG's motion for a preliminary injunction, which restricts MV Realty from engaging in unfair and deceptive marketing practices, prohibits the company from obtaining or recording additional mortgages during the pendency of the litigation and requires the company to release existing mortgages. A temporary restraining order had been approved, which prohibited the company from doing business in the state while the legal matters were under consideration.

“MV Realty has used malicious marketing practices to prey on, lie to and financially exploit hundreds of homeowners across Massachusetts, stripping home equity from cash-strapped consumers,” said Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell in a statement. “This preliminary injunction will stop MV Realty from further harming our residents and serves as a model for attorneys general offices across the country to fight back against these kinds of predatory practices.”

Harris took matters into her own hands by publishing information about the company's activities in a January newsletter that the registry regularly sends out to people who use its services.

Tips for homeowners • Do not purchase Home Title Lock Insurance. Instead, sign up for for a free service through the Registry of Deeds, which will provide emailed alerts on all documents recorded at the Registry of Deeds under your name. Information: Consumer notification service at www.Berkshiremiddledeeds.com. • Do not respond to a solicitation asking you to purchase a Property Profile or to pay the requested fee, which is typically more than $100. These documents arrive shortly after someone purchases a new home. After payment, you will receive a copy of your deed that the state provides for less than $3 and other information that is easily found online for free through your city or town assessor’s office. • Never sign any document pertaining to your home unless have an attorney present who represents both you and your interest. • Questions about property records or concerns about either scams or potential scams can be addressed by calling the Middle Berkshire Registry of Deeds at 413-443-7438. • If you’re offered cash for your signature, please understand that this is risky business and the stakes are high for any amount of cash. In the case of MV Realty, this means that when they offer you $500 or $5,000 to sign a real estate brokerage agreement, they will secure and enforce that agreement by recording a mortgage at the Registry of Deeds. If you forget about it and hire another broker to sell your home, this company will not release their mortgage until you pay them their brokerage fee, regardless of whether or not you use them. Also, these companies come and go. If they hold a mortgage on your property and then go out of business, you will be unable to obtain a discharge or release of that mortgage. You will not be able to refinance or sell your home until the mortgage is removed from your title. This can be a very expensive endeavor. *Source: Middle Berkshire Registry of Deeds.

She is alerting the public, Harris said, because "I don’t know what the results of the lawsuit will be." If the Attorney General loses the suit, she said, she worries that the company will start filing HBAs again.

“I felt that this was something that people should be aware of because after this gimmick, there’s going to be another one.”

Brad Gordon, the executive director and staff attorney of the Berkshire Regional Housing Authority, said such financial products as the ones offered by MV Massachusetts LLC were more common in the Berkshires during the Great Recession when the housing bubble burst and homeowners were struggling to make payments.

"We just haven't seen much of that" recently, Gordon said. "From what I've read about the one that the registry identified, it's a very interesting situation."

According to the complaint, the HBA pays homeowners a cash advance, in the median amount of $1,150, for the right to use MV of Massachusetts LLC as their exclusive real estate broker if they sell during that 40-year time period. As presented to consumers, the agreement entitles MV of Massachusetts to a "commission" payment at least 10 times the advance if the homes are sold.

But according to the Attorney General's complaint, the commission, referred to as an "early termination fee," occurs on virtually any transfer during that the 40-year time span, including legal transfers such as divorce or foreclosure, "whether or not MV provides any such real estate services."

"The consideration for the payment appears to be what is essentially a 40-year lien or right to serve as the broker if the property is conveyed during that 40-year period," Gordon said.

"It is such a hokey and fraught concept," he said. "They are creating secured instruments or contracts with unsuspecting homeowners."

MV of Massachusetts' parent company, MV Realty PBC LLC, operates in 33 states. In court documents filed in answer to the state's motion asking the court to impose the preliminary injunction, MV of Massachusetts describes the homeowner benefit agreement as a five-page document that "conspicuously and clearly" sets forth the parties' respective obligations in "easy to understand language."

"There is no fine print," the company said.

But the complaint states that in marketing and selling the HBA, the company has taken "extraordinary steps" to conceal the terms of its transactions from homeowners, including "false and misleading statements" and "half-truths made by telemarketers." The company has been so effective at concealing the terms of the HBA that, "most homeowners did not understand that MV recorded a mortgage encumbering their home," the Attorney General's complaint alleges.

Registrars urge homeowners to be cautious when presented with such documents.

"It's amazing what's out there," North Berkshire Registrar Marie Ziemba said.

Three such mortgages were filed in the North Berkshire Registry early last year, and one has since been discharged, Ziemba said.

"If you're not familiar with these schemes and need to remortgage your home, you trust these people," Ziemba said.

Robert Quigley of Pittsfield, who has lived in his house on Backman Avenue for 22 years, agreed to sign a homeowner benefit agreement with MV of Massachusetts LLC. He said the company called and "offered me $600 to sign with them.

"It wasn't supposed to be a mortgage or a lien," he said. "It was supposed to be an agreement that if I sold the house, they would be my representatives."

Quigley originally told the company that he'd think about the offer, but eventually agreed to sign with it.

"To be honest with you, I needed the money," Quigley said. "They called me three times before I agreed. We found out afterward that they had put a mortgage on the house."

"He was pretty surprised when I told him that his interaction with MV Realty resulted in a mortgage on his property," said Harris, who spoke with Quigley before informing the AG's Office about his situation. "He did not know that."

Quigley said he then called the company and told them that he no longer wanted to work with them.

"They were not happy," he said.

"He is in limbo," Harris said. "Say for example he wanted to sell his house right now or even re-finance his house, he cannot do that. This is a lien. It's very clearly a lien and an encumbrance on his property and that will hinder him if he plans to do anything with his house at this time."

About 12 of these mortgage agreements turned up at the Middle Berkshire Registry, Harris said. Quigley's mortgage, filed in September 2021, is the only one that slipped through before Harris caught on.

"After noticing this one, I instructed my staff to reject these," Harris said. "We had reason enough to turn them away." The red flag, she said, was that the typical mortgage references a promissory note; the questionable ones reference instead a homeowner benefit agreement.

"It actually bound these homeowners to a 40-year mortgage, which is insane," she said. "I couldn't tell what the condition of the mortgage was. They didn't seem to have a maturity date. It didn't seem to have an amount."

It's also unclear in these documents whom the homeowners should contact if they want to discharge the mortgage, Harris said.

If homeowners are looking for financial assistance, they should make sure that the organization they work with is certified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development before taking any action, Gordon said. HUD-certified organizations are required to go through a vigorous certification process, and their housing counselors must pass a national certification exam.

"Then you know that you have a reputable organization that is working with you" Gordon said.

"Almost, without exception, there will be no fees associated with that type of support in terms of housing counseling and working you the homeowner, the mortgagee, to come up with a solution," he said.