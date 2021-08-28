PITTSFIELD — Jillian Bamford always had dreamed of opening a fitness studio. But, for a variety of reasons, the timing never was right.
Then came an unexpected and unwelcome development: COVID-19. The virus that shut down the local and national economy when it hit last year affected Bamford, too. Bamford lost the marketing job she had held for two years, and her employer later eliminated the position.
"This was always something like a pipe dream in the back of my mind," Bamford said. "I'd like to do it someday. It kind of grew to this plan, but I had to figure out how to get there. Losing my job gave me the time to make the move and take these big steps.
"If I didn't lose my job, I wouldn't have had the time to plan everything and put everything together," she said.
Last month, Bamford finally realized her long-term goal when she opened a new fitness studio, On Pointe Barre and Fitness, at 740 Williams St., in the Williams Street Plaza. "On pointe" and "barre" are terms associated with ballet ["en pointe," the French spelling, is the correct use of the term when it refers to ballet].
"The on pointe part is a play on words," Bamford said. "When someone is doing something great and right in ballet, it means you're on pointe. I meshed those two meanings to mean you get to be the best you can be."
A barre is a horizontal bar fastened to the wall of a ballet studio at which warmup exercises are conducted. But, barre workouts are derived from a method of exercise developed by the late Germany-born ballerina Liselotte "Lottie" Berk, who fashioned a workout routine out of ballet moves and positions that focus on a person's core stability.
"Barre is the main class of modality that I teach," Bamford said. "Barre is ballet inspired, but it's a workout that has an element of yoga. It's low impact. You're doing a lot of high repetitions, and you do a lot of ballet movements like plies [a term that refers to a dancer bending the knees, than straightening them again]."
Berk "developed this for injured ballet dancers in the '70s," Bamford said. "It's a total-body workout."
"People get intimidated by barre workouts," she said, "but you don't need to be a dancer or have previous experience."
Bamford, born and raised in Pittsfield, said she became interested in fitness while caring for her youngest daughter, who was born in 2016.
"I was staying home with her and I found this love of fitness that I never had before," she said. "It led me to the gym to work out regularly at group fitness classes."
Bamford, a certified personal trainer who is majoring in journalism and writing and literary studies at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, is the fitness center's lone employee. She financed her venture with personal savings, money that she had socked away in case she ever had time enough to pursue her dream.
"It was always something that I had been saving for," she said. "I haven't had to take out any loans yet."
She is conducting classes seven days a week, with sessions possible early mornings, weeknights and at lunchtime. For a schedule of offerings, visit onpointebarre.com.
Bamford, recently certified as a pre-postnatal fitness specialist, said she also plans to add more group fitness classes, "like spinning."