PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Regional Planning Commission is conducting the 2022 Berkshire Benchmarks Survey. Working with the Berkshire Leadership Impact Council and other county organizations, BRPC developed the survey to better understand the issues facing Berkshire County residents.
Postcards are being mailed to all county residents with the survey link. Survey participants may also go directly to www.surveymonkey.com/r/Berkshire22 or to www.surveymonkey.com/r/Berkshire22_Spanish for a Spanish language version.
The survey results will be shared in April at a biannual convening which will also include the unveiling of a new Berkshire Benchmarks website and the release of a state of the county report. Information: Berkshireplanning.org.