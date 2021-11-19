PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission recently received $28,021 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its “Healthy and Efficient Homes Pilot Project,” which seeks to address indoor environmental hazards and energy efficiency issues in homes located in Pittsfield’s Morningside and West Side neighborhoods.
This project aims to improve the overall health and safety of housing units in these two neighborhoods in response to the myriad health inequities experienced by residents and common hazards found in older homes, especially those that have been poorly maintained. It will include community outreach through surveys and listening sessions, and educational materials for residents on environmental hazards.
The funding comes from EPA New England’s Healthy Communities Grant Program, which combines resources from several EPA programs to strategically address the environmental and public health issues burdening New England communities.