PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission has received two state land use planning assistance grants totaling $62,500.
The BRPC received $37,500 for a project titled “Decarbonizing Berkshire County,” which takes place in Great Barrington, Lanesborough, Lenox, Monterey and Williamstown. It also received $25,000 for a housing production plan implementation in Sheffield.
The funding is part of $1.2 million in land use planning assistance grants that the Baker-Polito Administration recently awarded to 26 projects across the state through the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.