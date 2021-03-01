SHEFFIELD — Plaskolite LLC, which operates a facility in Sheffield, recently received the 2020 3M Supplier of the Year Award, in recognition of the company’s contribution to improving 3M’s competitiveness.
This year, 3M recognized 20 suppliers supporting the U.S. and Canada, among thousands in its global supply base, for world-class performance in providing products and services. These suppliers were identified and rated based on actions taken to improve 3M’s competitiveness and overall supplier performance. A virtual awards ceremony was held Feb. 4.
Plaskolite purchased Covestro’s former facility on Salisbury Road in 2018. The business originally was known as Sheffield Plastics.