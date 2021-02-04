BECKET — Entrepreneur Heather Anello is planning to open Canna Corner, a boutique retail marijuana dispensary, and the Route 8 Pub, a general store/restaurant, on Monday at 3235 Main St. (Route 8).
Canna Corner is a new business. The Route 8 Pub used to be known as the Becket General Store and Restaurant. Anello changed the name because it more accurately describes the nature of her business. Anello had closed the general store/restaurant on Aug. 15 because of the COVD-19 pandemic after she was unable to obtain a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program. Canna Corner is not associated with Canna Provisions, an adult retail marijuana dispensary, in Lee.