PITTSFIELD — Amanda Poussard, a board-certified pediatric primary nurse practitioner, has been appointed by Berkshire Health Systems to the staff of Operation Better Start, which has offices in North Adams and Pittsfield.
Poussard provides care for children and adolescents with failure to thrive, eating disorders and other nutritional-related illness. She also is passionate about LGBTQ+ health.
Poussard holds a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and a Master of Science degree in nursing in pediatric primary care from Emory University in Atlanta.