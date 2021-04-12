PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Regional Office of the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center Network and the Berkshire Botanical Garden will host a live presentation, “Five Management Tips for a Better Team,” at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Several easy and actionable tactics for building a productive team to achieve your goals and manage in any season will be discussed. The presenter is Mark Avnet, senior business adviser for the Berkshire Office of the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center Network.
Registration: tinyurl.com/yen9dujm.