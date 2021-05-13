SPRINGFIELD — After serving in the role for two years, Martin Miller is stepping down as president of New England Public Media, the media group announced on Wednesday. He will remain in this role until his successor is named, then move into a senior counsel role focused on fundraising efforts for NEPM’s endowment, journalism and engagement priorities.
Miller was named NEPM's president in 2019 after helping to orchestrate the alliance between New England Public Radio and public television station WGBY of Springfield that created the media organization.
His career spans more than three decades in public broadcasting, which includes two decades at radio station WFCR, which he expanded into the 13-station New England Public Radio network and relocated its broadcast facility from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst to Springfield.