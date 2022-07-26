Price Chopper/Market 32 raises $180,000 for Ukrainian relief efforts

Price Chopper/Market 32, which has three stores in the Berkshires, recently raised more than $180,000 during a five-week campaign to support World Central Kitchen’s relief efforts in Ukraine.
World Central Kitchen is a nonprofit organization that provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises, while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions.
Cashiers in 130 Price Chopper/Market 32 stores asked customers if they would like to round up the change in their transactions to the nearest dollar in support of World Central Kitchen’s efforts. Price Chopper/Market 32 provided a match of $25,000. Board Chair Emeritus Neil Golub also contributed $25,000 to the effort.