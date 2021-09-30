Price Chopper/Market 32 is now giving qualified individuals Pfizer’s COVID vaccine boosters in its pharmacies. Appointments must be made using the online scheduler at www.pricechopper.com/covidvaccine/. Those who have received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations are not eligible for a booster dose at this time.
Those eligible to receive booster shots include persons age 65 and older, those ages 18-to-64 who have certain underlying medical conditions, and residents of long-term care facilities.
Price Chopper/Market 32 operates markets with pharmacies in the Berkshires in Great Barrington and Pittsfield. Information: https://www.pricechopper.com/covidvaccine/.