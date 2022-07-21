Price Chopper/Market 32 recalls ground cinnamon product

Price Chopper/Market 32 has issued a voluntary manufacturer recall on 16 ounce bottles of PICS Ground Cinnamon with UPC 4173505270. The manufacturer, International Spice, is recalling this product due to a packaging error. Some containers may contain cumin instead of cinnamon.
Customers who purchased the affected product can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. For more information, please visit pricechopper.com, call 800-666-7667 or email consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.
Price Chopper operates Berkshire markets in Great Barrington, Lenox and Pittsfield.