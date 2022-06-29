Price Chopper/Market 32 has issued a voluntary manufacturer recall of Mount Royal Kids Citrus Foaming Hand Soap, with UPC 37432200293.
Mount Royal, the manufacturer, is recalling this product due to possible contamination with P. Aeruginosa, a microorganism found in the environment which poses a potential health risk, primarily in immunocompromised individuals
Customers who purchased the affected products can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. Information: 800-666-7667, consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.
Price Chopper/Market 32 operates Berkshire markets in Great Barrington, Lenox and Pittsfield.