Price Chopper/Market 32 recalls pretzel twists due to manufacturing error

Price Chopper/Market 32 is recalling a specific type of pretzel twist due to a manufacturing error that omitted the presence of milk in the product. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

The pretzel twists in question are 10-ounce PICS Honey Mustard Pretzel Twists, with UPC 41735 05739 from Dakota Style Foods. The manufacturer is recalling this product due to the presence of milk, a known allergen, which is not listed on the packaging. For those who do not have a milk allergy or milk sensitivity, there is no health risk.

Customers who purchased the affected product can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. 

Many of the customers who purchased these items have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, according to a news release. 

For more information, please contact dakotastyle.com or call 800-446-2779, or contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.

