Price Chopper/Market 32 recalls pretzel twists due to manufacturing error

Price Chopper/Market 32 is voluntarily recalling a flavor of store-branded pretzel twists due to a manufacturing error.
The pretzel twists in question are 10-ounce PICS Honey Mustard Pretzel Twists, with UPC 41735 05739 from Dakota Style Foods. The manufacturer is recalling this product due to the presence of milk, a known allergen, which is not listed on the packaging. For those who do not have a milk allergy or milk sensitivity, there is no health risk.
Customers who purchased the affected product can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund.
Many of the customers who purchased these items have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, according to a news release.
For more information, please contact dakotastyle.com or call 800-446-2779, or contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.