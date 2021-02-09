Price Chopper/Market 32 has reached an agreement to merge with a Western New York-based supermarket chain that will double both firms collective footprint in the Northeast.
The merger with Tops Markets of Williamsville, N.Y., will create a mega company that will have nearly 300 outlets and more than 30,000 employees. The new parent company will be based at Price Chopper's headquarters in Schenectady, N.Y. The Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets businesses will retain their main offices in Schenectady and Williamsville, and will continue to be managed locally by their respective leaders.
“This merger marks a major step forward and collectively elevates our ability to compete on every level,” said Price Chopper/Market 32's President and CEO Scott Grimmett, who will serve as CEO of the new parent company.
Price Chopper/Market 32 operates Berkshire markets in Great Barrington, Lenox and Pittsfield.