Price Chopper/Market 32 has issued a voluntary manufacturer’s recall on Country Fresh 4.1-ounce Market 32 apples, cheese and pretzels with peanut butter tray, with UPC 41735 04810 and expiration dates of 5/14/21 to 6/4/22.
The manufacturer is recalling this product due to possible salmonella contamination in the peanut butter ingredient, which is manufactured by Jif.
Customers who purchased the affected products can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. For more information, visit jif.com, call 800-828-9980 or contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.
Based in Schenectady, N.Y., Price Chopper/Market 32 operates Berkshire markets in Great Barrington, Lenox and Pittsfield.