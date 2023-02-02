<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Price Chopper/Market 32 speciality pharmacy receives reaccreditation

Price Chopper/Market 32 has had its Speciality Pharmacy Accreditation renewed by the the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission.

Market 32 logo

The company first launched specialty pharmacy services in 2015. A specialty pharmacy provides medications used to treat rare or complex health problems, which may not be stocked by local pharmacies, according to WebMD.

URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality, setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure, and risk management. Price Chopper/Market 32 Specialty Pharmacy is also accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care.

Price Chopper/Market 32 has pharmacies at its three Berkshire County locations in Great Barrington, Lenox and Pittsfield.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all