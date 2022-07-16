PITTSFIELD — Geoffrey Cunningham, of Pittsfield, a music professor at Holyoke Community College, has been recognized with a 2022 Courses of Distinction Award from Massachusetts Colleges Online.
Cunningham earned his award in the category of “open education” for incorporating free online resources into his Music Theory I class. He is one of three faculty members at Holyoke Community College to be honored with this award in 2022.
MCO is a collaborative of public state higher education institutions involved in the design, delivery, management, and assessment of online, blended, and other technology-mediated learning formats. The Courses of Distinction Awards recognize faculty whose course designs and practices best exemplify online education’s potential to enhance teaching and learning.