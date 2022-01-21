LENOX — Berkshire HomeWatch, a property management firm in Lenox that was founded in 2019, has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association.
Owner John Simon moved to Lenox three years ago after visiting the Berkshires for almost eight years. He has a wide range of experience in the real estate industry, including stints as a sales agent in Manhattan and working for the asset management division of the New York City Housing Development Company for almost 10 years. His wife, Andrea Pignatelli, was born and raised in the Berkshires.